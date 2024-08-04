Royal Bank of Canada Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $76.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Q2 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $75.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at $43,992,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,386,000 after purchasing an additional 398,871 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

