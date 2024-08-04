Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 8.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.73. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.