Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $155.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.24% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 6.2 %

RCL opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.