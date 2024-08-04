Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 165.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.86.

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $134.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $141.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

