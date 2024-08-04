RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

