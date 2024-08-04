Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.17.

RSI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

