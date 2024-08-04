Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 3,135 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Telefónica by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 42,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -143.75%.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

