Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of SAGE opened at $9.60 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.87% and a negative net margin of 458.30%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 293,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

