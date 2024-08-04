Samuel Kintz Sells 2,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $62,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $259,920.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $23.22 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.