Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.02

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 129954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

