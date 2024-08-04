Scotiabank Boosts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $50.50

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $49.50 to $50.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Down 4.7 %

BN opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Brookfield has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,321,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,222,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.