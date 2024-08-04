Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

