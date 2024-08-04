Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Séché Environnement Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

Séché Environnement Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2574 per share. This is an increase from Séché Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement SA engages in the management, recovery, and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial and chemical waste recycling; electricity and steam supply based on biogas, solid recovered fuel, or wood; decontamination through management and disinfection of infectious medical waste from hospital, medical, and veterinary activities; industrial maintenance and chemical cleaning; industrial wastewater management; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; decontamination, dismantling, and rehabilitation of industrial sites; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood.

