Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Select Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Select Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

