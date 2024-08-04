Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 235,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,911 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 178.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,170 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.