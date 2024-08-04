Sensient Technologies Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on Sensient Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.