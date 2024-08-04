Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.95. 4,304,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 12,117,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

