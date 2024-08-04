Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 338.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

STTK stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 66.23% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 704.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,721.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

