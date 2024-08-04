Shauna Mcintyre Sells 306 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

LAD opened at $290.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

