Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.69

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 2741139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $988.44 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.