Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,692.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $80,692.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,738,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,838,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,446.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,840 shares of company stock worth $290,061. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

