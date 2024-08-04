Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Silgan stock opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 21,330 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $996,750.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,123,000 after purchasing an additional 246,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after buying an additional 163,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,418,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,776,000 after buying an additional 322,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

