Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08, reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. Sirius XM updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SIRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

