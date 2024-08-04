Sital K. Mody Sells 25,169 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.9 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.