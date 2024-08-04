Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Skillz from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get Skillz alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKLZ

Skillz Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. Skillz has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.78.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Skillz

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Skillz by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 227.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Skillz by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.