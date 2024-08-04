Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,129. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

