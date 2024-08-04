Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at $52,386,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,078 shares of company stock worth $3,518,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after buying an additional 830,889 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after purchasing an additional 385,191 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Snap by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after purchasing an additional 751,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

