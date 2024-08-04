Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $96,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $276.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

