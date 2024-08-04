Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SCGLY opened at $4.54 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

