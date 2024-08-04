Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.18% from the company’s previous close.

Southern California Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. Southern California Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern California Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.