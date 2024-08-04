SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SouthState by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SouthState by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $90.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $101.32.

SouthState Increases Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $425.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.