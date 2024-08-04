Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after buying an additional 234,784 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 748,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,373,000 after acquiring an additional 304,217 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,652,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $82.80 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

