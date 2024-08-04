Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Spire stock opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. Spire has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 61,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

