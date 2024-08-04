Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Lowered by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $330.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.80 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

