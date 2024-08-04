Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $40.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $32.93 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 484,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,559,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,470 shares of company stock worth $3,063,248 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Sprout Social by 642.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

