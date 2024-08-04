SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.00

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 18927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

SSE Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.