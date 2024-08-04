Stacy W. Hilgendorf Sells 1,904 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

