Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

