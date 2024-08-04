Stem (STEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Stem to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STEM opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

