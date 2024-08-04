Stephen L. Johnson Sells 960 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,927.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 228,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 223,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

