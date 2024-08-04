STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after purchasing an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $242.60 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $242.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.42.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

