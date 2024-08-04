Stifel Nicolaus Raises Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $27.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

