StockNews.com Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in EPR Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

