Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Stoneridge Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSE SRI opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $457.00 million, a P/E ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Zizelman purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 97,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58,158.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

