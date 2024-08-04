StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
StoneX Group Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of SNEX opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
