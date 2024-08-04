StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNEX opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $84.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $31,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $31,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 6,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $552,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,828. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

