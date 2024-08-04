Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Sells $6,660,000.00 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $331.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.87 and its 200 day moving average is $339.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

