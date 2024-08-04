Stuart E. Jr. Heflin Sells 1,058 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMPL

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $39,991,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 27.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,939,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,061,000 after acquiring an additional 854,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $20,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after acquiring an additional 281,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.