Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Summit Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Summit Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.09 and a beta of -0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMMT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

