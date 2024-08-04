Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $14.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $990.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

