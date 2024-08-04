Supremex (TSE:SXP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 92881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a market cap of C$93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.80 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supremex Inc. will post 0.6295681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

